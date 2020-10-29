StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  13187.50       +7.35%
Royal Dutch Shell                        939.05       +4.34%
Royal Dutch Shell                        901.50       +4.05%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.67       +3.69%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust      1015.50       +2.47%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      74.77      -11.56%
Standard Chartered                       348.15       -6.84%
Next                                    5981.00       -2.49%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1773.50       -2.15%
3I Group                                 958.20       -1.90%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 364.50       +8.97%
Cineworld Group                           26.00       +6.91%
Petropavlovsk                             27.43       +6.52%
Computacenter                           2310.00       +3.96%
C&C Group                                165.60       +3.50%
Vesuvius                                 389.50       -4.44%
Babcock International Group              213.40       -4.26%
Firstgroup                                41.73       -3.98%
Micro Focus International                219.45       -3.75%
Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust            380.50       -3.67%

FTSE 350
Ao World                                 364.50       +8.97%
Flutter Entertainment                  13187.50       +7.35%
Cineworld Group                           26.00       +6.91%
Petropavlovsk                             27.43       +6.52%
Royal Dutch Shell                        939.05       +4.34%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      74.77      -11.56%
Standard Chartered                       348.15       -6.84%
Vesuvius                                 389.50       -4.44%
Babcock International Group              213.40       -4.26%
Firstgroup                                41.73       -3.98%

AIM
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.55      +36.00%
Hornby                                    44.00      +29.41%
Live Company Group                         9.00      +28.57%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.13      +28.10%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.05      +27.08%
Echo Energy                                0.32      -16.88%
Itaconix                                   2.05      -14.58%
Metals Exploration                         2.05      -14.58%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        1.82      -10.98%

Overall Market
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.55      +36.00%
Hornby                                    44.00      +29.41%
Live Company Group                         9.00      +28.57%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.13      +28.10%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.05      +27.08%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim        5.50      -24.14%
Echo Energy                                0.32      -16.88%
Itaconix                                   2.05      -14.58%
Metals Exploration                         2.05      -14.58%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%