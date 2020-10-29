FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 13187.50 +7.35% Royal Dutch Shell 939.05 +4.34% Royal Dutch Shell 901.50 +4.05% Lloyds Banking Group 28.67 +3.69% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1015.50 +2.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 74.77 -11.56% Standard Chartered 348.15 -6.84% Next 5981.00 -2.49% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1773.50 -2.15% 3I Group 958.20 -1.90% FTSE 250 Ao World 364.50 +8.97% Cineworld Group 26.00 +6.91% Petropavlovsk 27.43 +6.52% Computacenter 2310.00 +3.96% C&C Group 165.60 +3.50% Vesuvius 389.50 -4.44% Babcock International Group 213.40 -4.26% Firstgroup 41.73 -3.98% Micro Focus International 219.45 -3.75% Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust 380.50 -3.67% FTSE 350 Ao World 364.50 +8.97% Flutter Entertainment 13187.50 +7.35% Cineworld Group 26.00 +6.91% Petropavlovsk 27.43 +6.52% Royal Dutch Shell 939.05 +4.34% Rolls-Royce Holdings 74.77 -11.56% Standard Chartered 348.15 -6.84% Vesuvius 389.50 -4.44% Babcock International Group 213.40 -4.26% Firstgroup 41.73 -3.98% AIM Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.55 +36.00% Hornby 44.00 +29.41% Live Company Group 9.00 +28.57% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.05 +27.08% Echo Energy 0.32 -16.88% Itaconix 2.05 -14.58% Metals Exploration 2.05 -14.58% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 1.82 -10.98% Overall Market Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.55 +36.00% Hornby 44.00 +29.41% Live Company Group 9.00 +28.57% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 +28.10% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.05 +27.08% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 5.50 -24.14% Echo Energy 0.32 -16.88% Itaconix 2.05 -14.58% Metals Exploration 2.05 -14.58% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
