StockMarketWire.com - Medical services and software company IQ-AI it had advanced its contrast free imaging project to validation testing as it inches closer to preparing the model for regulatory clearance.
The validation stage included subjecting the artificial intelligence (AI) model to a 'large and varied set of data, and statistically comparing the model's output to "ground truth", or actual, images acquired using contrast,' the company said.
'The testing results will refine the model sufficiently to prepare it for the final stage - regulatory clearance,' it added.
The comapny's said its gad-free program, if approved, would further reduce the potential risks associated with gadolinium retention in the body.
