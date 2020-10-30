StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale reported 43% narrower annual losses as a pandemic-led hit to revenue was offset by higher margins.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened by 43% to £4.41 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 15% to £2.95m.
Gross profit margin was increased by 15% to 70% on reduced sales of lower margin products into the US fracking industry.
Looking ahead, the company said the 'long-term outlook remains positive.'
At 9:15am: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was -0.2p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
