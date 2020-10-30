StockMarketWire.com - Irish banking group AIB reported a fall in total income for the nine months through September amid lower net interest income and weaker lending activity.
Total income fell 11% in the nine months through September from the same period a year ago, and net interest income fell by 9%.
Lending showed tentative signs of recovery with an 18% decrease on Q3 2019, while in the nine months to September 2020 there was a 24% decrease.
The company reiterated its guidance for the year, with net interest income expected to be close to €1.9bn and new lending to fall 30% year-on-year.
At 10:04am: [LON:AIBG] AIB Group Plc share price was -0.02p at 0.97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
