StockMarketWire.com - Betting company GVC warned on performance following enforced store closures across UK and European retail following further coronavirus lockdown measures.
The company estimates the impact on earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of currently required retail closures at £37 million, while the impact on EBITDA if all retail outlets were to be closed for a month would be £43 million.
Its UK and European retail was expected to see EBITDA suffer a hit of £34m and £9m should all outlets shutter for a whole month.
Under the proposed lockdown in England, stores would close from 5 November until 3 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
