StockMarketWire.com - Private equity fund of funds investment trust Pantheon International has agreed an amendment and extension to its £300 million multi-currency loan facility that expires in June 2022.
Pantheon said the terms of the amended facility agreement are materially the same as those of the existing facility; the amended facility comprises a £225 million tranche that expires in May 2024 and a £75 million tranche that expires in June 2022.
It added that the amended agreement allows the company flexibility to increase its committed facilities to £350 million through additional facilities. Pantheon said the loan facility remains undrawn.
Chairman Sir Laurie Magnus said, 'The board is pleased to have secured this amendment to the loan facility, particularly in the current challenging economic conditions.
'PIP's strong balance sheet means that the company is able comfortably to finance its unfunded commitments while remaining alert to compelling new investment opportunities as they arise.'
At 8:03am: [LON:PIN] Pantheon International PLC share price was 0p at 2175p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: