StockMarketWire.com - Business software provider K3 said performance in the second half of the financial year had continued to be in line with the second quarter and management expectations.
The company's own IP and global accounts businesses were 'showing particular resilience,' K3 said.
'October is an important month for annual software licence and maintenance contract renewals, and these have progressed well with renewal rates tracking at normal high levels,' it added.
The company said it continued to 'focus strategically on the significant opportunity to expand own IP sales, particularly of the K3|imagine platform and has made a number of new appointments to strengthen the senior team.'
K3 was also actively exploring a range of options to simplify the group structure.
At 8:22am: [LON:KBT] K3 Business Technology Group PLC share price was +4.5p at 97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
