StockMarketWire.com - Independent oil and gas company i3 Energy said it expected to declare and pay its first dividend in the first quarter of next year. The company also said it had completed the acquisition of Toscana, which was expected to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The first day of trading on the TSX was expected to occur on 6 November 2020.
The company also provided an operational update for October, with production from Gain Energy and Toscana averaging 9,407 boepd for the month, in-line with management expectations.
The Toscana and the acquisition of the Gain assets in September completed the first phase of the company's Canadian business plan.
'We will now look to fully integrate and optimise our operations to maximise margins in a strengthening Canadian gas price environment with current AECO2 strip pricing in excess of CAD$3.0/MMBtu3 out to June 2021 (a price last seen in 2016)...' it added.
