StockMarketWire.com - Immedia Group has appointed John Trevorrow to its board as finance director and company secretary.
Trevorrow, who joined in September 2019, is being immediately promoted from his current role as group financial controller.
He has extensive experience leading finance departments across many sectors including the UK division of a multinational, a rapidly growing limited company with a UK turnover of £45 million, and a a household name national charity.
Immedia chairman Tim Hipperson said: "John is a very welcome addition to the Immedia Group plc Board. His strategic financial, analytical and management skills will drive revenue and margin improvements in the business to the benefit of all stakeholders."
