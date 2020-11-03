StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air flew 69.1% fewer passengers during the month of October year-on-year, as the pandemic continued to pressure travel demand.
Passenger volumes in September dropped to 1,146,227, down from 3,711,445 in October 2019.
The company's load factor fell 29.4 percentage points to 65.9%.
At 8:18am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +92p at 3378p
