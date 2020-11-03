StockMarketWire.com - European budget airline Wizz Air reported an expected slump in passenger numbers for October.
The FTSE 250 company published traffic figures that showed capacity down 55% and passenger numbers off by 69% when compared with last year.
The company has been persisting throughout the Covid-19 crisis, opening new routes in Norway and establishing a new Italian base in Bari, but the aviation sector is going to remain constrained for some time yet as new lockdowns across Europe take a toll.
At 8:44am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +104p at 3390p
