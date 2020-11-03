StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Natwest Group                            127.98       +6.61%
Taylor Wimpey                            115.18       +6.06%
British Land Company                     370.35       +5.45%
Barclays                                 112.82       +5.40%
Prudential                              1008.50       +5.29%
Bt Group                                 100.48       -1.20%
Ocado Group                             2429.50       -1.20%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8708.00       -0.62%
Associated British Foods                1715.75       -0.36%
Sainsbury (J)                            206.70       -0.24%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 252.70      +16.13%
Coats Group                               60.15      +10.57%
Iwg                                      279.40       +9.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             394.25       +6.55%
Network International Holdings           218.00       +5.83%
Rank Group                                84.75       -4.56%
Capital & Counties Properties             98.75       -3.00%
C&C Group                                147.40       -2.90%
Fidelity China Special Situations        362.75       -2.22%
Wood Group (John)                        215.50       -1.73%

FTSE 350
AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.11     +125.00%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.25      +24.50%
MobilityOne                               11.00      +22.22%
Hornby                                    61.00      +22.00%
President Energy                           1.52      +22.00%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Metals Exploration                         2.05       -8.89%
Vela Technologies                          0.11       -8.51%

Overall Market
Amigo Holdings                             6.89      -19.79%
