FTSE 100 Natwest Group 127.98 +6.61% Taylor Wimpey 115.18 +6.06% British Land Company 370.35 +5.45% Barclays 112.82 +5.40% Prudential 1008.50 +5.29% Bt Group 100.48 -1.20% Ocado Group 2429.50 -1.20% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8708.00 -0.62% Associated British Foods 1715.75 -0.36% Sainsbury (J) 206.70 -0.24% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.70 +16.13% Coats Group 60.15 +10.57% Iwg 279.40 +9.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 394.25 +6.55% Network International Holdings 218.00 +5.83% Rank Group 84.75 -4.56% Capital & Counties Properties 98.75 -3.00% C&C Group 147.40 -2.90% Fidelity China Special Situations 362.75 -2.22% Wood Group (John) 215.50 -1.73% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.70 +16.13% Coats Group 60.15 +10.57% Iwg 279.40 +9.65% Natwest Group 127.98 +6.61% Watches Of Switzerland Group 394.25 +6.55% Rank Group 84.75 -4.56% Capital & Counties Properties 98.75 -3.00% C&C Group 147.40 -2.90% Fidelity China Special Situations 362.75 -2.22% Wood Group (John) 215.50 -1.73% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.11 +125.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.25 +24.50% MobilityOne 11.00 +22.22% Hornby 61.00 +22.00% President Energy 1.52 +22.00% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Metals Exploration 2.05 -8.89% Vela Technologies 0.11 -8.51% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.11 +125.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.25 +24.50% MobilityOne 11.00 +22.22% President Energy 1.52 +22.00% Hornby 61.00 +22.00% Amigo Holdings 6.89 -19.79% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Metals Exploration 2.05 -8.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -