StockMarketWire.com - Apax reported strong third-quarter performance as net asset value return grew thanks to a boost from its private equity portfolio.
For the three months ended 30 September 2020, net asset value return was 8.5% as the private equity portfolio returned 12.4% in the quarter.
The company paid a dividend of 4.87p during the period.
'Whilst the economic outlook remains uncertain with Covid-19 infection numbers rising across the globe, the Apax Funds' focus on: i) sub-sector expertise; ii) driving business transformation; and iii) investing with modest average entry leverage levels leaves the portfolio well-positioned as the pandemic evolves,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: