StockMarketWire.com - Technology infrastructure solutions provider GSTechnologies said its Singapore-based subsidiary, EMS Wiring Systems, had obtained a grant valued at approximately US$200,000 from Enterprise Singapore, to develop a prototype liquid film cooling system for use in data centres.
The entire development was valued at approximately US$1 million and will take about 12-to-18 months to complete, the company said.
At 8:18am: [LON:GST] share price was +0.01p at 0.22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
