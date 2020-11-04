StockMarketWire.com - Escape rooms company Escape Hunt said it would be shutter its UK owner-operated sites following the month-long lockdown announced by the UK Government that comes into effect on 5 November.
The move to shutter sites comes as the company was begging to see improved performance from sites that were subject to the lowest tier of government lockdown restrictions.
'In the six weeks prior to half term week, trading at the company's UK owner-operated sites subject to the lowest level of government restrictions had continued to enjoy an encouraging performance,' the company said.
'In contrast, sites which were subject to tier 2 or, in particular tier 3 or the Scottish restrictions had seen an impact through reduced turnover albeit that the higher EBITDA conversion rates had resulted in positive EBITDA contribution from the estate (before central costs) with overall performance ahead of management's expectations,' it added.
At 9:02am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was +1.5p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: