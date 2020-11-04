StockMarketWire.com - Angus Energy said it had made further progress in the reconnection of the Saltfleetby Gas field to the national gas transmission network and the acquisition of key components of the processing plant necessary to deliver gas to statutory specification.
The company said it would now turn all its attention to completing the 10" connection after the successful outcome of two extended horizontal directional drills and threading of the soluforce 4" pipeline to within 15 metres of the national transmission grid entry point at Theddlethorpe ready to be connected at surface.
The company also said it had terminatated its covertible Riverfort/YA laon facility after receiving notice from Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC and YA II PN Ltd to convert the final £58,335 of the loan into Angus shares.
At 9:20am: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
