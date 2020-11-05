StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm said it would shutter its stores after homewares was 'unexpectedly' not added to the essential retail list that would allow the company's stores to operate as England goes into a one-month lockdown.
'This is both unexpected and inconsistent with the guidance provided during the previous national lockdown, when homewares was added to the essential retail list in May,' the company said.
From today until 2 December 2020, our 145 stores in England will continue to operate Click and Collect services but will otherwise be closed to customers.
Its nine stores in Wales were expected to reopen on 9 November, while its stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland currently remained open.
At 8:17am: [LON:DNLM] Dunelm Group PLC share price was +27.5p at 1425.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
