Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct confirmed it had shuttered its stores following the new lockdown in England.
The company said it would remain trading with a call-and-collect service adopted in accordance with government guidelines.
The company said that momentum achieved in the half year had continued with sales remaining robust through October.
'As a result, the board confirms that the group continues to trade in line with market expectations for the year ending 31 January 2021,' it added.
