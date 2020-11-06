Interim Result
09/11/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
09/11/2020 Totally PLC (TLY)
10/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
10/11/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
10/11/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/11/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
10/11/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
10/11/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
10/11/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)
11/11/2020 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
11/11/2020 Renold PLC (RNO)
11/11/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
11/11/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
11/11/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
12/11/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
12/11/2020 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
12/11/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
12/11/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
12/11/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/11/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
12/11/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)
12/11/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
12/11/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
12/11/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
12/11/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
12/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
12/11/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
12/11/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
12/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
13/11/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
Final Result
12/11/2020 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
AGM / EGM
09/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
09/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
09/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
10/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
10/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
10/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
10/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
10/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
10/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
10/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
11/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
11/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
11/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
11/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
11/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
11/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
11/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
11/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
11/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
12/11/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
12/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
12/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
13/11/2020 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
13/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
13/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
13/11/2020 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
13/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
13/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
13/11/2020 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
Trading Statement
09/11/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/11/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
10/11/2020 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
10/11/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
11/11/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
11/11/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/11/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
11/11/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
12/11/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/11/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/11/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/11/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
12/11/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
Ex-Dividend
09/11/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
09/11/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
10/11/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
10/11/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
