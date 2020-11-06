StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Beazley said gross premiums written exceeded its expectations for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

Gross premiums written increased by 16% year on year to $2,534m, ahead of its expectations, driven by a combination of rate increases, adding exposure in a number of areas, the company said.

Premium rates on renewal business increased by 14% and the company recorded a third quarter catastrophe estimate of approximately $80m net of reinsurance.

Investment return of $124m as at 30 September 2020, down from $215m seen in Q3.



