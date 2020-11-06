StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said its Brilinta drug was approved in the US to reduce the risk of stroke or death in patients with acute ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischaemic attack.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on positive results from the THALES Phase III trial that showed aspirin plus Brilinta 90mg significantly reduced the rate of the composite of stroke and death compared to aspirin alone in patients with acute ischaemic stroke or transient ischaemic attack.
At 8:29am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -126.5p at 8402.5p
