StockMarketWire.com - Online career development platform Dev Clever said it had signed a heads of terms agreement with Veative Labs and the National Independent Schools Alliance, to implement its career development platform across private schools in India.
Under the agreement, the trio would work together over the next 60 days to negotiate and design an phase one implementation plan and commercial model that will use Dev Clever's Launchyourcareer.com as the platform to deliver a minimum standard of career guidance across all National Independent Schools Alliance, NISA, affiliated schools in 2021.
NISA currently represented over 70,000 budget private schools in India, attended by c.13 million students.
In addition to the implementation plan for schools, during phase one, the parties also committed to evaluating the introduction of a B2C subscription model to provide extended career development content at students' homes.
'It is anticipated that a formal agreement will be signed by the Parties following the conclusion of Phase One and the implementation phase is then expected to commence,' Dev Clever said.
At 8:52am: [LON:DEV] share price was +0.6p at 8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
