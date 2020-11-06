StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals said recent drilling at its Eclipse gold project, had confirmed extensions to previously defined mineralisation both along strike from the old workings, and at depth.
Grade-thickness contours and other interpretations of the data would be updated as more information becomes available, the company said.
To date a total of 2,178 metres had been drilled of a total planned 44-hole, 2,600m programme.
Drilling to date had focused on the Eclipse target within the licence, specifically the area to the immediate north and south of the Eclipse shaft, which historically produced 954 tonnes @ 24.6 g/t Au for 754.25 ounces of gold.
