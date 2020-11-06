StockMarketWire.com - Thailand's antitrust regulator, the Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC), has given approval for the sale of supermarket giant Tesco's Thai business to CP Group.
Once CP Group, which is Thailand's country largest private company, has received the formal regulatory approval notice from the OTCC, Tesco will make a further announcement when appropriate.
At 2:08pm: [LON:TSCO] Tesco PLC share price was +5.2p at 217.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: