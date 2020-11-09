StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca's said its drug Calquence had received European Union approval for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CCL) adding to approvals already received in the US and several other countries worldwide.
In Phase three trials Calquence combined with obinutuzumab and as a monotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 90% and 80% respectively compared with standard treatments.
In patients with relapsed CCL taking Calquence 88% remained alive and free from disease progression after 12 months compared with 68% of patients on rituximab combined with idelalisib or bendamustine.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
