StockMarketWire.com - Gene therapy group Oxford Biomedica and biopharmaceutical company PhoreMost have entered into a discovery collaboration to develop next-generation CAR-T cell therapies.
PhoreMost will use its in-house expertise and next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER, to identify therapeutic candidates for Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector gene therapy delivery system. The programme will initially focus on CAR-T therapy and 'aims to develop next-generation cell therapies with significantly improved efficacy and durability.'
Oxford Biomedica CEO John Dawson said: "We are excited to apply this next-generation technology to our LentiVector platform. The collaboration has the potential to deliver more effective CAR-T therapies, and we look forward to working closely with the PhoreMost team."
Dr Chris Torrance, CEO of PhoreMost, said the collaboration offers an 'exciting opportunity to discover and accelerate the development of clinical stage products' and the potential for future collaborations between the two companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
