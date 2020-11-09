StockMarketWire.com - Canadian insurer Intact Financial Corporation has provided an update on its potential offer to buy RSA Group, confirming it is in talks with trustees of the RSA pension scheme.
On 5 November RSA announced it had received an approach from a consortium including Intact regarding a potential cash offer of 685 pence per share.
In a new update Intact has confirmed it will retain the RSA pension scheme obligations as part of the transaction.
The group has added that 'constructive discussions' with the pension trustees are well advanced.
No confirmed offer has yet to be made.
At 1:14pm: [LON:RSA] Rsa Insurance Group PLC share price was +3.7p at 652.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
