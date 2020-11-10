StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca and Amgen announced positive results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial for the potential new medicine tezepelumab in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.
NAVIGATOR met the primary endpoint with tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaning ful1reduction in the annualised asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) over 52 weeks in the overall patient population, compared to placebo when added to SoC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
