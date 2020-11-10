StockMarketWire.com - Babcock is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Parker as an independent non-executive director. He will join the board with immediate effect.
Parker was previously director general of MI5, the UK Government's national security agency. Appointed in 2013, he retired from the role earlier this year.
At 8:17am: [LON:BAB] Babcock International Group PLC share price was +2.35p at 252.35p
