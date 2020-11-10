StockMarketWire.com - Software and solutions company 1Spatial has announced that on 9 November 2020, its chief financial officer Andrew Fabian purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the company at a price of 26.75p per share.
Following this share purchase, Fabian's total interest in the capital of the company is 200,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.18% of the voting share capital.
At 9:12am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was +1p at 27.5p
