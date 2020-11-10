StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  574.60      +25.82%
Melrose Industries                       152.83      +20.62%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     119.35      +19.35%
Lloyds Banking Group                      32.44      +18.55%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1180.90      +17.15%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8117.00      -11.92%
Flutter Entertainment                  12645.00       -5.56%
Bunzl                                   2414.00       -5.37%
Croda International                     6192.00       -4.41%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust      1034.50       -3.95%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           57.42      +42.06%
Mitchells & Butlers                      224.50      +38.75%
Wh Smith                                1371.00      +33.24%
Greencore Group                          115.10      +26.90%
Marks And Spencer Group                  119.13      +23.86%
Gamesys Group                           1086.00       -9.50%
Kainos Group                            1168.00       -9.32%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  3249.00       -7.38%
Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust          263.00       -6.07%
Londonmetric Property                    224.90       -5.50%

AIM
Tasty                                      1.70      +36.00%
Global Ports Holding                      78.40      +27.90%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                 6.90      +25.45%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              645.00      +21.13%
Starcom                                    1.00      +17.65%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         1.12      -53.51%
Avacta Group                             101.50      -40.47%
Tri-Star Resources                         7.50      -40.00%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  60.75      -21.61%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     97.50      -18.75%

