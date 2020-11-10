FTSE 100 Informa 574.60 +25.82% Melrose Industries 152.83 +20.62% Rolls-Royce Holdings 119.35 +19.35% Lloyds Banking Group 32.44 +18.55% Royal Dutch Shell 1180.90 +17.15% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8117.00 -11.92% Flutter Entertainment 12645.00 -5.56% Bunzl 2414.00 -5.37% Croda International 6192.00 -4.41% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1034.50 -3.95% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 57.42 +42.06% Mitchells & Butlers 224.50 +38.75% Wh Smith 1371.00 +33.24% Greencore Group 115.10 +26.90% Marks And Spencer Group 119.13 +23.86% Gamesys Group 1086.00 -9.50% Kainos Group 1168.00 -9.32% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3249.00 -7.38% Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust 263.00 -6.07% Londonmetric Property 224.90 -5.50% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 57.42 +42.06% Mitchells & Butlers 224.50 +38.75% Wh Smith 1371.00 +33.24% Greencore Group 115.10 +26.90% Informa 574.60 +25.82% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8117.00 -11.92% Gamesys Group 1086.00 -9.50% Kainos Group 1168.00 -9.32% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3249.00 -7.38% Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust 263.00 -6.07% AIM Tasty 1.70 +36.00% Global Ports Holding 78.40 +27.90% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 6.90 +25.45% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 645.00 +21.13% Starcom 1.00 +17.65% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.12 -53.51% Avacta Group 101.50 -40.47% Tri-Star Resources 7.50 -40.00% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 60.75 -21.61% Tiziana Life Sciences 97.50 -18.75% Overall Market Cineworld Group 57.42 +42.06% Countrywide 204.50 +41.03% Mitchells & Butlers 224.50 +38.75% Superdry 224.10 +36.73% Tasty 1.70 +36.00% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.12 -53.51% Avacta Group 101.50 -40.47% Tri-Star Resources 7.50 -40.00% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 60.75 -21.61% Tiziana Life Sciences 97.50 -18.75%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
