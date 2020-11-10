StockMarketWire.com - Tullow Oil has completed the sale of its Ugandan assets to Total.
Made in two considerations, this sale will see Tullow receive $575 million in total.
Although Tullow will retain a financial link to the development project through potential contingent payments, the closing of this transaction marks Tullow's exit from its licences in Uganda after 16 years of operations.
At 1:05pm:
[LON:TLW] Tullow Oil PLC share price was +0.57p at 20.94p
[LON:TOT] Total Produce PLC share price was 0p at 101.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: