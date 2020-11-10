StockMarketWire.com - Tullow Oil has completed the sale of its Ugandan assets to Total.

Made in two considerations, this sale will see Tullow receive $575 million in total.

Although Tullow will retain a financial link to the development project through potential contingent payments, the closing of this transaction marks Tullow's exit from its licences in Uganda after 16 years of operations.




