StockMarketWire.com - Croda International has entered into an agreement with Pfizer to supply the pharma with ingredients for the manufacture of its potential Covid-19 vaccine.
The contract with Pfizer runs for five years and awards Croda an initial supply contract for four component excipients used in the production of the vaccine candidate for the first three years of the contract.
Demand remains subject to relevant approvals.
Steve Foots, CEO of the FTSE100-listed Croda, said: 'The application of our innovative capabilities is testament to the strong progress we have made to create industry-leading drug delivery systems, focused on developing speciality excipients and adjuvants to improve the effectiveness and stability of complex drug actives and vaccines.'
At 1:49pm:
[LON:CRDA] Croda International PLC share price was +291p at 6513p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: