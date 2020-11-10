StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining has entered an earn-in venture with Rio Tinto over the former's operations in Finland.
The AIM-listed exploration and development company has entered into an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto on its Finnish Enonkoski nickel project.
In the agreement Rio Tinto may acquire up to a 75% interest in Enonkoski by completing $20m worth of expenditure.
Bluejay has advised shareholders there is no guarantee Rio Tinto will end up exercising this full option.
At 2:42pm:
[LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.7p at 10.7p
[LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was +112.75p at 4747.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
