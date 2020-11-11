StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gresham House Strategic lifted its interim dividend by 20% after posting a 15.1% increase in Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return in the first half compared with a 7.3% gain for the FTSE All Share Total Return index and in line with the FTSE Small Cap Index Total Return of 15.2%.
During the period the firm made four significant investments: £2.4m equity investment into Flowtech Fluidpower plc, £2.6m into RPS Group plc, £2.1m into Van Elle Holdings plc and a significant upweighting of Fulcrum Utility Services plc.
It also sold its full stake in IMImobile plc shares, generating a +23.8% IRR and 1.85x Money Multiple, generating £14.6m of realised profits.
There was further portfolio re-balancing with three other investments fully exited, including receiving a premium on the Convertible Loan Note held in Be Heard Group plc which was subject to a takeover.
The firm also flagged positive share price performances from recent new investments Fulcrum Utility Services plc, Van Elle Holdings plc and ULS Technology plc, and resilient financial results from Augean plc.
At 8:00am: [LON:GHS] Gresham House Strategic Plc share price was +5p at 1120p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
