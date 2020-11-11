StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      148.03       +7.54%
Rio Tinto                               4738.25       -0.78%

FTSE 250
Puretech Health                          247.25       +3.89%
Foresight Solar Fund Limited             103.25       +0.24%
Avon Rubber                             3995.00       -0.13%
Chemring Group                           254.75       -0.10%

FTSE 350
International Consolidated Airlines      148.03       +7.54%
Puretech Health                          247.25       +3.89%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1332.50       +2.50%
Barr (A.G.)                              513.50       +1.88%
Foresight Solar Fund Limited             103.25       +0.24%
Rio Tinto                               4738.25       -0.78%
Avon Rubber                             3995.00       -0.13%
Chemring Group                           254.75       -0.10%

AIM
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.25     +104.55%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.38      +19.05%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      +16.67%
Tlou Energy Limited                        4.20      +13.51%
Altus Strategies                          59.00      +13.46%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      -10.59%
Tern                                       8.50      -10.53%
Mobile Tornado Group                       3.86       -9.18%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.09       -8.11%
Ormonde Mining                             1.15       -8.00%

Overall Market
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.25     +104.55%
Gulf Marine Services                       8.54      +52.50%
Premier Oil                               16.38      +27.92%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.38      +19.05%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      +16.67%
Great Eastern Energy Corporation           9.00      -14.29%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      -10.59%
Tern                                       8.50      -10.53%
Mobile Tornado Group                       3.86       -9.18%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.09       -8.11%