StockMarketWire.com - Power network operator National Grid reported a 78% increase in statutory profit before tax in the six months to the end of September compared to last year, bringing in £720 million.
However, its underlying profit before tax - excluding 'exceptional items, remeasurements and timing' - fell by 9%.
Underlying operating profit was boosted by UK gas transmission but other business lines, including US regulated business and UK electricity transmission, saw a fall compared to the same period in 2019.
The company said it still expected the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on demand and revenues to result in £1 billion of cash flow impact for the full year.
Chief executive John Pettigrew said: 'In the first half of this year we delivered strong operational performance whilst managing the impact of Covid-19 costs on our financial results...
'Looking ahead, the group is well positioned to manage the ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty, and our full-year financial guidance is unchanged.
'Our focus remains on agreeing regulatory settlements, and to help shape the energy transition as we look to enable decarbonisation of power, transport and heat.'
