FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     102.63       +4.28%
Burberry Group                          1688.25       +3.76%
Polymetal International                 1693.00       +2.57%
Fresnillo                               1111.50       +2.49%
3I Group                                1108.50       +2.26%
Sainsbury (J)                            198.83       -5.00%
Legal & General Group                    228.55       -3.20%
Standard Chartered                       415.20       -3.04%
HSBC Holdings                            376.48       -2.87%
Croda International                     6316.00       -2.53%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            312.60       +7.42%
Grafton Group                            829.00       +5.34%
Puretech Health                          246.00       +3.58%
Onesavings Bank                          398.70       +3.08%
Vistry Group                             782.00       +2.89%
Spirent Communications                   266.00       -6.34%
Cineworld Group                           45.56       -5.24%
Energean                                 665.70       -4.41%
Virgin Money UK                          133.58       -4.21%
Shaftesbury                              565.50       -3.50%

FTSE 350
AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.43      +63.33%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.42      +13.33%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47      +11.76%
Novacyt S.A                              880.50      +11.46%
Duke Royalty Limited                      27.75      +10.12%
Ironveld                                   0.63      -23.64%
Infrastructure India                       1.55      -20.51%
Enteq Upstream                            11.75      -17.54%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   50.25      -10.27%
Thinksmart                                57.50       -9.45%

Overall Market
