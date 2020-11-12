FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 102.63 +4.28% Burberry Group 1688.25 +3.76% Polymetal International 1693.00 +2.57% Fresnillo 1111.50 +2.49% 3I Group 1108.50 +2.26% Sainsbury (J) 198.83 -5.00% Legal & General Group 228.55 -3.20% Standard Chartered 415.20 -3.04% HSBC Holdings 376.48 -2.87% Croda International 6316.00 -2.53% FTSE 250 Qinetiq Group 312.60 +7.42% Grafton Group 829.00 +5.34% Puretech Health 246.00 +3.58% Onesavings Bank 398.70 +3.08% Vistry Group 782.00 +2.89% Spirent Communications 266.00 -6.34% Cineworld Group 45.56 -5.24% Energean 665.70 -4.41% Virgin Money UK 133.58 -4.21% Shaftesbury 565.50 -3.50% FTSE 350 Qinetiq Group 312.60 +7.42% Grafton Group 829.00 +5.34% Rolls-Royce Holdings 102.63 +4.28% Burberry Group 1688.25 +3.76% Puretech Health 246.00 +3.58% Spirent Communications 266.00 -6.34% Cineworld Group 45.56 -5.24% Sainsbury (J) 198.83 -5.00% Energean 665.70 -4.41% Virgin Money UK 133.58 -4.21% AIM Victoria Oil & Gas 3.43 +63.33% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.42 +13.33% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 +11.76% Novacyt S.A 880.50 +11.46% Duke Royalty Limited 27.75 +10.12% Ironveld 0.63 -23.64% Infrastructure India 1.55 -20.51% Enteq Upstream 11.75 -17.54% Omega Diagnostics Group 50.25 -10.27% Thinksmart 57.50 -9.45% Overall Market Victoria Oil & Gas 3.43 +63.33% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.42 +13.33% Arrow Global Group 169.50 +12.85% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 +11.76% Novacyt S.A 880.50 +11.46% Ironveld 0.63 -23.64% Infrastructure India 1.55 -20.51% Enteq Upstream 11.75 -17.54% Omega Diagnostics Group 50.25 -10.27% Thinksmart 57.50 -9.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -