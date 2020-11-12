StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             2377.00       +3.26%
Dcc                                     5882.00       +3.05%
Polymetal International                 1696.00       +2.76%
Burberry Group                          1671.25       +2.72%
Fresnillo                               1113.50       +2.67%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      94.05       -4.44%
Sainsbury (J)                            201.00       -3.97%
Legal & General Group                    228.25       -3.32%
M&G                                      173.13       -3.28%
HSBC Holdings                            375.03       -3.24%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            309.90       +6.49%
Grafton Group                            837.00       +6.35%
Serco Group                              118.85       +4.35%
Ao World                                 414.50       +3.11%
Kainos Group                            1198.00       +3.10%
Cineworld Group                           45.20       -5.99%
Spirent Communications                   271.50       -4.40%
Energean                                 667.55       -4.14%
Virgin Money UK                          133.68       -4.14%
Trainline                                390.80       -4.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.83      +82.38%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.42      +13.33%
Echo Energy                                0.45      +12.50%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47      +11.76%
Novacyt S.A                              879.50      +11.33%
Ironveld                                   0.68      -18.18%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   46.50      -16.96%
Enteq Upstream                            12.00      -15.79%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      -15.38%
Ascent Resources                           4.85      -11.01%

Overall Market
