FTSE 100
3I Group                                1121.50       +3.46%
Fresnillo                               1121.50       +3.41%
Dcc                                     5899.00       +3.35%
Polymetal International                 1699.50       +2.97%
Bunzl                                   2507.50       +2.77%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      89.80       -8.76%
M&G                                      171.00       -4.47%
Sainsbury (J)                            200.65       -4.13%
International Consolidated Airlines      143.28       -3.64%
HSBC Holdings                            374.08       -3.49%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            325.80      +11.96%
Ao World                                 431.00       +7.21%
Grafton Group                            842.00       +6.99%
Serco Group                              120.85       +6.10%
Puretech Health                          250.50       +5.47%
Spirent Communications                   261.00       -8.10%
Cineworld Group                           45.78       -4.78%
Virgin Money UK                          133.28       -4.42%
Tbc Bank Group                          1158.00       -4.14%
Energean                                 669.10       -3.92%

FTSE 350
AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         4.63     +120.48%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.47      +26.67%
CPP Group                                275.00      +15.06%
British & American Investment Trust       33.00      +13.79%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.85      +13.33%
Tri-Star Resources                         5.00      -28.57%
Ironveld                                   0.68      -18.18%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         2.35      -16.07%
Enteq Upstream                            12.00      -15.79%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      -15.38%

Overall Market
Gabelli Merger Plus Trust                  7.40      +23.33%
