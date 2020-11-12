FTSE 100 3I Group 1121.50 +3.46% Fresnillo 1121.50 +3.41% Dcc 5899.00 +3.35% Polymetal International 1699.50 +2.97% Bunzl 2507.50 +2.77% Rolls-Royce Holdings 89.80 -8.76% M&G 171.00 -4.47% Sainsbury (J) 200.65 -4.13% International Consolidated Airlines 143.28 -3.64% HSBC Holdings 374.08 -3.49% FTSE 250 Qinetiq Group 325.80 +11.96% Ao World 431.00 +7.21% Grafton Group 842.00 +6.99% Serco Group 120.85 +6.10% Puretech Health 250.50 +5.47% Spirent Communications 261.00 -8.10% Cineworld Group 45.78 -4.78% Virgin Money UK 133.28 -4.42% Tbc Bank Group 1158.00 -4.14% Energean 669.10 -3.92% FTSE 350 Qinetiq Group 325.80 +11.96% Ao World 431.00 +7.21% Grafton Group 842.00 +6.99% Serco Group 120.85 +6.10% Puretech Health 250.50 +5.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 89.80 -8.76% Spirent Communications 261.00 -8.10% Cineworld Group 45.78 -4.78% M&G 171.00 -4.47% Virgin Money UK 133.28 -4.42% AIM Victoria Oil & Gas 4.63 +120.48% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% CPP Group 275.00 +15.06% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.85 +13.33% Tri-Star Resources 5.00 -28.57% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.35 -16.07% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Infrastructure India 1.65 -15.38% Overall Market Victoria Oil & Gas 4.63 +120.48% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% Gabelli Merger Plus Trust 7.40 +23.33% CPP Group 275.00 +15.06% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Tri-Star Resources 5.00 -28.57% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.35 -16.07% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Infrastructure India 1.65 -15.38%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -