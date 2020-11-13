StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health has said it expects trading of American depository shares (ADSs) of the company on Nasdaq to commence on Monday, 16 November 2020 under the ticker symbol PRTC, following approval.
The company said it had received Nasdaq's approval of the ADSs for listing yesterday (12 November 2020), with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares of the company.
PureTech filed registration statements on Form 20-F and Form F-6 with the Securities and Exchange Commission that were declared effective on 12 November 2020.
PureTech confirmed it will maintain its premium listing on the official list of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, and that its ticker symbol in the UK will continue to be PRTC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
