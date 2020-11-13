StockMarketWire.com - UK professional services group, FRP Advisory said it expected to report higher revenues and adjusted core earnings in the first half of the year, underpinned by new business wins.
For the half year to 31 October 2020, the company expected revenue of £35.9m, up 14% on the prior year, and underlying adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, of £9.7m, up 7% on the prior year and in line with the board's expectations.
'The group delivered another strong performance during the first half, continuing to grow and win larger and more complex mandates,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
