StockMarketWire.com - UK markets have opened lower as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings announced he is set to leave his role by Christmas.
Meanwhile, in the US, election officials have rejected claims of voting fraud launched by President Donald Trump following Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The FTSE 100 is down 0.9%, or 56.99 points, at 6,281.95, while the FTSE 250 has lost 0.6%, or 107.75 points, at 19,194.42.
Galliford Try has soared 12.8% to 92.7p on the news that the UK construction group is set to return to profit and resume its dividend in the first half of its fiscal year.
It reported productivity remained at near-normal levels during the second national lockdown.
Castings has nudged up 1.5% to 337.9p after it said performance had gradually improved after swinging to a first-half loss as the pandemic disrupted output in the first two months of the first half of the year.
Byotrol has climbed 2.8% to 6.4p after the specialist infection prevention and control company announced it expected results for the year to 31 March 2021 to meet current market expectations, with trading at healthy levels.
FRP Advisory has gained 3.9% to 108p after reporting that for the half year to 31 October 2020, the company expected revenue of £35.9m, up 14% on the prior year.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has buoyed 0.5% to 117.6p after announcing the acquisition of a share of the music catalogue of Grammy Award-winning songwriter and record producer Rick James.
Among the fallers are Schroder Oriental Income Fund, down 1.8% to 241p having reported a negative performance in its annual results, with the share price producing a total return of negative 3.9% in the year to 31 August 2020.
PureTech Health has lost 2.3% to 254.9p following the news it expects trading on Nasdaq to commence on Monday, 16 November 2020.
Bilby has tumbled 3.8% to 25.5p after the building services provider said it expected to report lower first-half revenue and earnings as weakness in Q1 as a result of the previous lockdown offset improved Q2 performance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
