StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 9.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year, despite ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
'We continue to focus on expanding our portfolio and consolidating our international presence, as well as supporting national efforts to safeguard against COVID-19,' the company said.
At 8:58am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was +0.5p at 75.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: