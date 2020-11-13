FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 95.79 +6.43% Natwest Group 149.90 +4.24% Lloyds Banking Group 34.85 +4.12% Persimmon 2821.00 +3.14% Legal & General Group 238.40 +2.94% Smith & Nephew 1479.50 -3.08% Halma 2466.50 -2.55% Intertek Group 6119.00 -2.03% Flutter Entertainment 13452.50 -1.84% Rentokil Initial 542.40 -1.77% FTSE 250 Capita 39.30 +8.71% Spirent Communications 263.25 +4.46% Ssp Group 324.60 +4.37% Chemring Group 276.25 +4.25% Trainline 416.10 +4.03% Qinetiq Group 312.60 -3.28% Wh Smith 1366.00 -2.57% 4Imprint Group 2557.50 -2.39% Indivior 120.70 -1.87% Workspace Group 702.25 -1.85% FTSE 350 Capita 39.30 +8.71% Rolls-Royce Holdings 95.79 +6.43% Paypoint 557.00 +4.70% Spirent Communications 263.25 +4.46% Ssp Group 324.60 +4.37% Qinetiq Group 312.60 -3.28% Smith & Nephew 1479.50 -3.08% Wh Smith 1366.00 -2.57% Halma 2466.50 -2.55% 4Imprint Group 2557.50 -2.39% AIM Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.25 +41.67% Safestay 21.00 +40.00% Synairgen 129.50 +28.22% Victoria Oil & Gas 5.26 +22.33% Bezant Resources 0.31 +19.23% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.11 -10.42% Modern Water 2.20 -10.20% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.70 -10.00% Tern 8.10 -10.00% Overall Market Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.25 +41.67% Safestay 21.00 +40.00% Synairgen 129.50 +28.22% Victoria Oil & Gas 5.26 +22.33% Galliford Try Holdings 99.74 +21.38% Resource Holding Management 1.01 -86.97% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.11 -10.42% Modern Water 2.20 -10.20% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.70 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
