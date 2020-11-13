StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      95.79       +6.43%
Natwest Group                            149.90       +4.24%
Lloyds Banking Group                      34.85       +4.12%
Persimmon                               2821.00       +3.14%
Legal & General Group                    238.40       +2.94%
Smith & Nephew                          1479.50       -3.08%
Halma                                   2466.50       -2.55%
Intertek Group                          6119.00       -2.03%
Flutter Entertainment                  13452.50       -1.84%
Rentokil Initial                         542.40       -1.77%

FTSE 250
Capita                                    39.30       +8.71%
Spirent Communications                   263.25       +4.46%
Ssp Group                                324.60       +4.37%
Chemring Group                           276.25       +4.25%
Trainline                                416.10       +4.03%
Qinetiq Group                            312.60       -3.28%
Wh Smith                                1366.00       -2.57%
4Imprint Group                          2557.50       -2.39%
Indivior                                 120.70       -1.87%
Workspace Group                          702.25       -1.85%

FTSE 350
Capita                                    39.30       +8.71%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      95.79       +6.43%
Paypoint                                 557.00       +4.70%
Spirent Communications                   263.25       +4.46%
Ssp Group                                324.60       +4.37%
Qinetiq Group                            312.60       -3.28%
Smith & Nephew                          1479.50       -3.08%
Wh Smith                                1366.00       -2.57%
Halma                                   2466.50       -2.55%
4Imprint Group                          2557.50       -2.39%

AIM
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         4.25      +41.67%
Safestay                                  21.00      +40.00%
Synairgen                                129.50      +28.22%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         5.26      +22.33%
Bezant Resources                           0.31      +19.23%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -28.57%
Two Shields Investments  Ord 0.1p          0.11      -10.42%
Modern Water                               2.20      -10.20%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.70      -10.00%
Tern                                       8.10      -10.00%

Overall Market
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         4.25      +41.67%
Safestay                                  21.00      +40.00%
Synairgen                                129.50      +28.22%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         5.26      +22.33%
Galliford Try Holdings                    99.74      +21.38%
Resource Holding Management                1.01      -86.97%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -28.57%
Two Shields Investments  Ord 0.1p          0.11      -10.42%
Modern Water                               2.20      -10.20%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.70      -10.00%