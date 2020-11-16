Interim Result

17/11/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

17/11/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

17/11/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

17/11/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

17/11/2020 Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT)

17/11/2020 Experian PLC (EXPN)

17/11/2020 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)

17/11/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

17/11/2020 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

17/11/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

17/11/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

17/11/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

17/11/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

17/11/2020 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

18/11/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/11/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

18/11/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

18/11/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

18/11/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

18/11/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

18/11/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)

19/11/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

19/11/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

19/11/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

19/11/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

19/11/2020 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

19/11/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

19/11/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

19/11/2020 Jet2 PLC (JET2)

19/11/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

19/11/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)

19/11/2020 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

19/11/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

19/11/2020 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

20/11/2020 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)

20/11/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)

20/11/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

20/11/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)

23/11/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

23/11/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

23/11/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

23/11/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

23/11/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

23/11/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

23/11/2020 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)

24/11/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)

24/11/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

24/11/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

24/11/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)

24/11/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

24/11/2020 Eckoh PLC (ECK)

24/11/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

24/11/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

25/11/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)

25/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/11/2020 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)

25/11/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

25/11/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

25/11/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

25/11/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

26/11/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

26/11/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

26/11/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

26/11/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

26/11/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

26/11/2020 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

26/11/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

26/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

26/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

26/11/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

26/11/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited Ord Npv (HVPD)

27/11/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

30/11/2020 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

30/11/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

30/11/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

30/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

30/11/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)

30/11/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)



Final Result

17/11/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

17/11/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

17/11/2020 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)

17/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

18/11/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

19/11/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

19/11/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)

20/11/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

23/11/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

23/11/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

24/11/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

24/11/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)

24/11/2020 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

24/11/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

25/11/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

25/11/2020 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

25/11/2020 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

26/11/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

26/11/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

26/11/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

27/11/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)

01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)

03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)



AGM / EGM

17/11/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)

17/11/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

17/11/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)

17/11/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

17/11/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

17/11/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

17/11/2020 Physiomics PLC (PYC)

17/11/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

17/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

18/11/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

18/11/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

18/11/2020 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)

18/11/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)

18/11/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)

18/11/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

18/11/2020 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)

19/11/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

19/11/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

19/11/2020 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)

19/11/2020 Infrastructure India PLC (IIP)

19/11/2020 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

19/11/2020 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)

19/11/2020 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)

19/11/2020 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

19/11/2020 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

19/11/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

20/11/2020 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

20/11/2020 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)

20/11/2020 MC Mining (MCM)

20/11/2020 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)

20/11/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

20/11/2020 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

23/11/2020 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

23/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

23/11/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

23/11/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)

23/11/2020 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)

23/11/2020 Vast Resources PLC (VAST)

23/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

23/11/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)

23/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

24/11/2020 Essensys PLC (ESYS)

25/11/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

25/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

25/11/2020 Red Emperor Resources Nl (RMP)

25/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

25/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)

25/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

25/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)

25/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

25/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

25/11/2020 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)

26/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)

26/11/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

26/11/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

26/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

26/11/2020 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

26/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

26/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

26/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

26/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

26/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

27/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

27/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

27/11/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

27/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

27/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

27/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

30/11/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

30/11/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

30/11/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

30/11/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

30/11/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)

03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)



Trading Statement

17/11/2020 Energean PLC (ENOG)

17/11/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

17/11/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

18/11/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

18/11/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/11/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

18/11/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

18/11/2020 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

19/11/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

19/11/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

19/11/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

19/11/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

19/11/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

26/11/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

27/11/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

30/11/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/11/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)



Ex-Dividend

18/11/2020 Strategic Equity Capital PLC (SEC)

18/11/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)

19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

19/11/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)

19/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

19/11/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)

20/11/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

20/11/2020 Jpmorgan Japan Smaller CO Tst PLC (JPS)

10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)



