StockMarketWire.com - IT infrastructure provider Softcat said it had grown its first-quarter revenue, gross profit and operating profit.
In a brief trading update, the company also said that its cash generation for the three months through October had remained in line with normal trends.
"We've performed well during the first quarter and saw good results from both corporate and public-sector segments but are mindful that there is still a long way to go,' chief executive Graeme Watt said.
Softcat added that it was pleased with its results to date and 'notes further positive momentum heading into the second quarter'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
