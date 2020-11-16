StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Stenprop said it had acquired two multi-let industrial estates, comprising 58 units in Durham and West Bromwich, for a combined £14 million.
Mandale Business Park, located on the Belmont Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Durham, was acquired for £11.2 million from Mandale Investments.
Phoenix Industrial Estate in West Bromwich was acquired £2.8 million from a private investor.
Stenprop said the acquisition meant that multi-let industrial assets now constituted 64% of its total property portfolio and that it was on track for the proportion to reach 100% by the end of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
