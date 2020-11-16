StockMarketWire.com - Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt said encouraging interim data had been reported from an ongoing clinical trial in care homes that was assessing the accuracy of its Covid-19 test.
Queen Mary University of London had completed an interim review of the performance of the company's near-patient testing system that involved an analysis of over 4,000 samples from care home residents and staff.
The clinical accuracy of Novacyt's system was found to have greater than 99% clinical sensitivity and specificity when compared to a standard central laboratory system.
'These data demonstrate the reliability and accuracy of Novacyt's NPT system,' the company said.
'In addition, mid-nose nasal swabs were found to be effective and well tolerated compared to the more invasive nasopharyngeal swabs.'
Novacyt also announced the launch of a new product to improve the workflow efficiency of its near-patient testing COVID-19 test.
At 9:36am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was 0p at 897p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
