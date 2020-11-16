StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology group Sensyne Health said it had signed a five-year strategic research agreement with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.
The agreement would enable the application of clinical artificial intelligence research to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines.
The Somerset trust would receive around 1.43 million Sensyne Health shares, representing 1.11% of the company's existing issued share capital.
That would bring the total share ownership held by NHS Trusts in Sensyne to 11.7%.
The trust also would receive from Sensyne an investment of up to £250,000 per year over the five-year term of the contract, plus a royalty on revenues generated by Sensyne from the research undertaken under the agreement.
At 9:47am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
